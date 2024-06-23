Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They are the first thing visitors when they arrive in Sheffield and set the tone for the city.

So it is good to see the fountains at Sheffield railway station fully working.

The famous features - the Cutting Edge steel wall and cascades in Sheaf Square - have had a chequered history, including being off for almost three years between 2019 and 2022.

