Sheffield stabbing is SIXTH fatal knife attack so far this year

The stabbing of a Sheffield man in his home this morning is the sixth fatal knife attack in the city so far this year.

An 85-year-old man was stabbed in his home on Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, just before 9.45am.

A man was stabbed to death on Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, this morning

CRIME: Murder probe underway after death of Sheffield man, 85



When emergency services arrived at the scene they found the man seriously injured but he died a short time later.

An 83-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

POLICE: Man due in court over stabbing and robbery in Sheffield suburb

Detectives said they are ‘not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident’.

READ MORE: “You are three times more likely to be stabbed if you carry a knife,” warns top Sheffield cop

Door-to-door enquiries are being carried out and the house is being examined as detectives piece together the circumstance surrounding the stabbing.

The house is under police guard.

The fatal stabbing came one month after Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed to death in an alleyway close to Langsett Walk, near Walkley.

He was knifed on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later.

Detectives investigating the most recent fatal stabbing are still looking into possible motives for the attack, which is being treated as ‘targeted’.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys, two aged 17 and one aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob following the stabbing.

They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Sheffield’s first fatal stabbing of the year came in March, when 22-year-old Jarvin Blake was knifed to death on a city street in broad daylight.

The dad-of-three, whose children were all under the age of five at the time of the attack, was stabbed in his chest at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street, Burngreave, when a group of men jumped out of a car and chased him and a friend, who was also seriously assaulted.

Josiah Foster, 26, of the Manor, Sheffield; Lewis Barker, 26, of Parson Cross, Sheffield; Devon Walker, 24, of Burngreave, Sheffield and Caine Gray, 27, of Treeton, Rotherham, are all charged with murder.

Walker is also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the injuries sustained by Jarvin’s friend.

In May, detectives launched two murder investigations in the space of two days after two more men were stabbed to death.

Ryan Jowle, 19, was knifed in his chest in Tannery Close Woodhouse, on Wednesday, May 23 and the following day 15-year-old Samuel Baker was fatally stabbed in Lowedges Road, Lowedges.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, 22, of Morland Road, Gleadless Valley, has been charged with Ryan’s murder and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of killing Samuel.

The following month, 59-year-old Glenn Boardman was stabbed to death in a house in Steven Close, Chapeltown.

Michael Andrew Goddard, 50, of Steven Close,Chapeltown, has been charged with murder.

Anyone with any information on any of the murders should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.