Man due in court over stabbing and robbery in Sheffield suburb

A man is due in court today over a stabbing and robbery in a Sheffield suburb.

Awill Ahmed, aged 24, of Sicey Avenue, Shiregreen, has been charged with robbery, wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was arrested after a taxi driver was robbed on Spital Hill, Burngreave, at 7.20am yesterday and a man was stabbed on nearby Gower Street at 8.40am that morning.

The 38-year-old stabbing victim was treated for a slash wound to his chest and has since been discharged from hospital.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.