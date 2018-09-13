Man due in court over stabbing and robbery in Sheffield suburb

A man is due in court today over a stabbing and robbery in a Sheffield suburb.
Awill Ahmed, aged 24, of Sicey Avenue, Shiregreen, has been charged with robbery, wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
He was arrested after a taxi driver was robbed on Spital Hill, Burngreave, at 7.20am yesterday and a man was stabbed on nearby Gower Street at 8.40am that morning.
The 38-year-old stabbing victim was treated for a slash wound to his chest and has since been discharged from hospital.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.