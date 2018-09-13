Murder probe underway after death of Sheffield man, 85 

A murder investigation is underway, after an 85-year-old man died at his Sheffield home this morning.

Just before 9.45am today, emergency services were called to a house in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth, following a report that the man was seriously injured.



A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The man was treated for a stab wound at the scene but sadly died shortly after.

The scene in Orgreave Lane, Handsworth this morning



“An 83-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.”

“Officers will remain in the area today carrying out enquiries.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 217 of September 13, 2018.



You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.