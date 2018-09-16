Sheffield shooting: Police confirm three men suffer gunshot wounds

Three men suffered gunshot wounds following another shooting on the streets of Sheffield.

Police received a report from hospital staff at around 1.30am on Sunday that three men – one aged 19 and two aged 20 – had been brought in with gunshot wounds to their upper body.

A police cordon remains in place.

It followed an incident in the Burngreave area in the early hours of the morning.

Eyewitnesses said an altercation took place near Hallcar Street, just off Spital Hill.

A large police cordon remains in place around Spital Hill, Earsham Street and Hallcar Street.

Detectives said no arrests had ben made in relation to the incident.

Inital reports suggested the shooting involved just one male victim.

One shopkeeper, who did not want to be named, said: “I wasn’t here at the time but I heard someone had been shot. A customer told me he was taken to hospital.

“It was obvious it was something serious when I got here this morning because of the size of the cordon.”

All three men have been released from hospital and detectives said enquiries remain ongoing.

The shooting comes just days after a boy was shot in what detectives labelled as a ‘targeted attack’.

The 16-year-old was shot on Manor Oaks Place, Wybourn, at around 10.10pm on Thursday.

South Yorkshire Police said the boy was shot after a motorbike pulled up alongside him, followed by a red car.

A passenger got out of the car, opened fire and then got back in the vehicle as it drove off from the scene.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 86 of September 16.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.