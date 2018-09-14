Man seriously injured in savage attack outside Sheffield Tesco supermarket

A 43-year-old man has been left seriously injured in an attack near a supermarket.

At around 6.10pm last night (Thursday 13 September), emergency services were called to the back of Tesco on Spital Hill, following reports that the man had been assaulted.

The attack took place close to the Tesco Extra store

He was taken to hospital, to be treated for a possible broken leg. He currently remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.



A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection to the incident and currently remains in police custody.



A number of cars were also damaged during the incident. As their enquiries continue, officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who has possible dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the incident.



If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 695 of 13 September 2018. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.