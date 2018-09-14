SHEFFIELD SHOOTING: Everything we know about the drive-by gun attack

As a boy, aged 16, recovers in hospital after being shot in Sheffield last night, here is what is known so far.

- A boy, aged 16, was shot as he walked along Manor Oaks Road, Wybourn, last night.

- Emergency services were alerted to the gun attack at 10.10pm.

- The boy was shot after a motorbike, followed by a red car, pulled up alongside him.

- A passenger in the car got out, opened fire and then got back into the vehicle as it drove off from the scene.

- The boy was shot in his thigh and hand and was taken to hospital, where he remains this morning.

- South Yorkshire Police said the boy is in a stable condition and that his injuries are not life threatening.

- A police search for the culprit was mounted last night but no arrests have yet been made.

- A police cordon is in place on Manor Oaks Place, with tape across both ends of the street while enquiries are carried out at the scene.

- The shooting is being treated as a targeted attack.

- Detectives are not linking the shooting to any other incidents.

- Witnesses are being urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 952 of September 13.

- Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.