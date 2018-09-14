Police guard house where Sheffield man, 85, was stabbed to death

A house in Sheffield where a man, aged 85, was stabbed to death is under police guard this morning.

Detectives launched a murder probe yesterday morning after an 85-year-old man, named locally as Alan Grayson, was found seriously injured in his home on Orgreave Lane, Handsworth.

A man was stabbed to death in his home on Orgreave Lane, Handsworth

He was treated at the scene for a stab wound but could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.

An 83-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police officers carried out door-to-door enquiries yesterday in an attempt to piece together all the circumstances surrounding the death while forensics experts examined the crime scene.

Officers remain at the house this morning.



