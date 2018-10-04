Sheffield Rotherham ‘Tram Train’ services to start in THREE WEEKS

The UK’s first Tram Train services between Sheffield and Rotherham will begin in three weeks, it was announced today.

Passengers in South Yorkshire will be the first in the country to benefit from the innovative Tram Trains - a special tram vehicle, designed to run on both the city’s tramlines and the rail network, from Thursday, October 25.

Three Tram Trains an hour will travel on the Supertram network from Sheffield Cathedral to Meadowhall South, before using a new section of track linking the tram line to the rail track at Tinsley, and then on to the national rail network to Parkgate Retail Centre via Rotherham Central station.

Tram Train project board member Steve Davenport from SYPTE said: “As project partner we are thrilled, to introduce Tram Train services on South Yorkshire’s transport network later this month.

“The pioneering pilot has the ability to transform travel both locally and nationally. Connecting the people and places in Sheffield and Rotherham marks the start of this journey.

“We hope passengers from the local area and beyond enjoy the benefits this new transport option will provide.”

The Government funded programme is a partnership between SYPTE, Network Rail, Stagecoach Supertram and Northern Rail.

The pilot will run for two years while customer satisfaction, passenger numbers, reliability and costs are tested. If the pilot is successful, Tram Train will continue to run as a local service.

Tickets for the service will be available from conductors on board. For more information visit sypte.co.uk/tramtrain.