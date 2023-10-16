News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement

Sheffield road casualties rise to nearly 1,000 in a year, as eight people die

Figures from the Department for Transport show 979 casualties were reported on Sheffield roads in 2022 – up from 958 the year before.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There were more road casualties reported in Sheffield last year, new figures show.

Nearly 1,000 casualties were recorded on Sheffield's roads last year, and eight people died. Photo: PANearly 1,000 casualties were recorded on Sheffield's roads last year, and eight people died. Photo: PA
Nearly 1,000 casualties were recorded on Sheffield's roads last year, and eight people died. Photo: PA

The RAC Foundation said the increase in casualties across Britain is a reminder that more work needs to be done to improve road safety.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Figures from the Department for Transport show 979 casualties were reported on Sheffield roads in 2022 – up from 958 the year before.

But it was down from the 1,191 road casualties reported in 2019, before the pandemic.

The data also shows fewer people were killed on the area's roads, with eight deaths last year.

In 2021, 13 road deaths were reported.

Across Great Britain, 1,711 people were killed on roads. It marked a 10% jump from 2021 but was down slightly from 1,752 in 2019.

'Every death on our roads is a tragedy'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edmund King, director of the AA Charitable Trust, said: "Every death on our roads is a tragedy and it is worrying that after the pandemic, road deaths are rising.

"It is a preventable tragedy that a fifth of people who die in cars on our roads are not wearing a seatbelt.

"There needs to be concerted and targeted education to reach those drivers who choose to risk their lives for the sake of a two second action.

"It’s on all of us to eliminate deaths and casualties on our roads. As well as having more cops in cars to catch people in the act, road users need to take responsibility when heading out on the roads."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Overall, there were 135,480 casualties last year – up 6% on 2021, but down 12% on pre-pandemic levels.

Last year's figures include 28,031 people who suffered serious injuries on Britain’s roads. In Sheffield, 298 people were seriously injured.

RAC road safety spokesman Rod Dennis said: "Confirmation that last year saw a rise in the number of casualties on our roads is a chilling reminder that there remains so much work to do be done to improve road safety in the UK, even if statistically we have some of the safest roads in Europe.

Road casualty figures a 'chilling reminder' of the work to be done

"It’s time the Government turned the dial up on tackling these issues which, while complex, result in hundreds of people losing their lives every year."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A DfT spokesman said: "We welcome the continued decrease in road casualties compared with pre-Covid levels, with our roads being some of the safest in the world.

"Nevertheless, we continue to work tirelessly to improve road safety through our world-renowned Think! Road safety campaigns and £47.5 million safer roads fund, so local authorities can also work to keep road users safe."

Outside of coronavirus lockdowns there has been no significant improvement in road crash fatality figures since around 2010.

Related topics:SheffieldDriversCars