Sheffield retro: 13 fascinating photos of lost pubs in the city, including Stone House, Halfpenny and Bulldog
They were once alive with the sound of laughter and chatter as the beer flowed freely.
By Robert Cumber
Published 14th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
The taps may have stopped running at all these former Sheffield pubs but they still hold fond memories for the many people who drank there over the years. Some of these former watering holes have only recently closed, while it is many years since others welcomed their last customers.
These photos from the 1960s to the 1990s show how the pubs used to look before they closed and were converted to other uses, demolished or left empty. The pubs featured in this retro photo gallery have gone on to become a convenience store, a massage parlour and a restaurant, among other uses.
