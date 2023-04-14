News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 13 fascinating photos of lost pubs in the city, including Stone House, Halfpenny and Bulldog

They were once alive with the sound of laughter and chatter as the beer flowed freely.

By Robert Cumber
Published 14th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

The taps may have stopped running at all these former Sheffield pubs but they still hold fond memories for the many people who drank there over the years. Some of these former watering holes have only recently closed, while it is many years since others welcomed their last customers.

These photos from the 1960s to the 1990s show how the pubs used to look before they closed and were converted to other uses, demolished or left empty. The pubs featured in this retro photo gallery have gone on to become a convenience store, a massage parlour and a restaurant, among other uses.

Some of the lost pubs of Sheffield

1. Lost pubs

Some of the lost pubs of Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield/Douglas Edward Axe/Brian Douglas Stevens

The Yorkshireman's Arms, on Burgess Street, beside the old John Lewis store in Sheffield city centre, was demolished in 2022 after the empty building was deemed structurally unsafe. The pub, which dated back to around 1790 and was popular with rock music fans, is pictured here during the 1960s or 70s.

2. The Yorkshireman's Arms

The Pump Tavern, on Cumberland Way, in Sheffield city centre, was demolished to make way for The Moor Market. It is pictured here during the 1970s or 80s. The exact date of this photo is unknown.

3. Pump Tavern

The Halfpenny pub at Sheffield's Kelvin flats is pictured here during the 1960s or 70s. The pub closed in around 1982 and the flats were demolished in the mid-90s.

4. Halfpenny pub

