The 1970s have been declared the best decade for Christmas, so we've dug out these retro photos showing Sheffield at its festive best back then.

The 70s topped the list of the most Christmassy decades compiled by BestBettingSites.com, based on factors including the number of snow days, the quality of festive movies and the standard of Christmas number ones.

According to them, 2017 was officially the best year for Christmas, followed by 1995, with 1973 and 1978 both making the top 10.

In case you're wondering, the Christmas number one in 1973 was Merry Xmas Everybody, by Slade, while in 1978 it was Mary's Boy Child/Oh My Lord, by Boney M.

These photos will take you back to Christmases of the 1970s in Sheffield, from the illuminations and decorations at Barker's Pool and Fargate, where the Goodwin Fountain sparkled under the lights, to shoppers queueing for bargains in the sales at Debenhams, which had only recently opened on The Moor.

School nativities, carols by candle light, the mad rush at the Royal Mail sorting office, skiing in Ringinglow and ice skating on the frozen pond at Longshaw all feature too, along with Christmas preparations at the legendary Baldwins Omega banqueting suite in Brincliffe.

Christmas shoppers at Castle Market are pictured, a huge tree is shown being erected at the Hole in the Road, youngsters are seen petting donkeys outside Sheffield Cathedral, and there's even a royal visit by the future King Charles III during the run-up to Christmas.

1 . Nativity Pupils at Carfield Infants School, Sheffield, perform their nativity play in December 1970 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Postal rush A busy day at the sorting office on December 21, 1970, during the Christmas postal rush Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Nativity scene The Sheffield Midland Railway Station Christmas display, in aid of the Telegraph & Star Old Folks Fund, in December 1971. This picture shows Patricia Kennedy and her two-year-old daughter Carey, from Whiston, Rotherham Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales