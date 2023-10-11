The Baldwins Omega banqueting suite in Brincliffe, Sheffield, was somewhat of a city institution.
It earned a reputation not just for the quality of its food but its ability to guarantee diners a lively night out at the numerous events it hosted.
The venue closed in 2018 and in this retro photo gallery we take a look back at some of the events held there over the years.
Did you enjoy a night out at Baldwins Omega?
1. NatWest
Pictured at the NatWest Bank dinner at the Baldwins Omega are Janice Nimmo, Sylvia Padley and Lisa Chapman, December 1997 Photo: Barry Richardson
2. Daffodil Ball
Pictured, left to right: Martin & Jackie Poxon and Sue & Mick Cummings at the Daffodil Ball at the Baldwins Omega, March 1998 Photo: Steve Ellis
3. RNLI
Susan White, Pat Yates, Jackie Kent, Rosie Billing, Pam Butterworth and Rosie Palm enjoying the Hallam branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution 175 years celebration dinner at Baldwins Omega in March 1999. Photo: Andrew Partridge staff
4. Surgeons Ball
Enjoying the Surgeons Ball at Baldwins Omega are, left to right, pharmacists Verna Wallroth and Emma Doyle with Dr Vicki Quincey Photo: Andrew Partridge