Sheffield retro: 14 photos looking back at much-missed Baldwins Omega banqueting suite

The Baldwins Omega banqueting suite in Brincliffe, Sheffield, was somewhat of a city institution.
By Jane Salt
Published 11th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

It earned a reputation not just for the quality of its food but its ability to guarantee diners a lively night out at the numerous events it hosted.

The venue closed in 2018 and in this retro photo gallery we take a look back at some of the events held there over the years.

Did you enjoy a night out at Baldwins Omega?

Pictured at the NatWest Bank dinner at the Baldwins Omega are Janice Nimmo, Sylvia Padley and Lisa Chapman, December 1997

1. NatWest

Pictured at the NatWest Bank dinner at the Baldwins Omega are Janice Nimmo, Sylvia Padley and Lisa Chapman, December 1997 Photo: Barry Richardson

Pictured, left to right: Martin & Jackie Poxon and Sue & Mick Cummings at the Daffodil Ball at the Baldwins Omega, March 1998

2. Daffodil Ball

Pictured, left to right: Martin & Jackie Poxon and Sue & Mick Cummings at the Daffodil Ball at the Baldwins Omega, March 1998 Photo: Steve Ellis

Susan White, Pat Yates, Jackie Kent, Rosie Billing, Pam Butterworth and Rosie Palm enjoying the Hallam branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution 175 years celebration dinner at Baldwins Omega in March 1999.

3. RNLI

Susan White, Pat Yates, Jackie Kent, Rosie Billing, Pam Butterworth and Rosie Palm enjoying the Hallam branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution 175 years celebration dinner at Baldwins Omega in March 1999. Photo: Andrew Partridge staff

Enjoying the Surgeons Ball at Baldwins Omega are, left to right, pharmacists Verna Wallroth and Emma Doyle with Dr Vicki Quincey

4. Surgeons Ball

Enjoying the Surgeons Ball at Baldwins Omega are, left to right, pharmacists Verna Wallroth and Emma Doyle with Dr Vicki Quincey Photo: Andrew Partridge

