These nostalgic photos take you on a trip back through the fascincating history of the Sheffield suburb of Sharrow.

They show the area's industrial heritage, from the huge Sheffield Twist Drill and Steel Company to the picturesque Sharrow Snuff Mills, which is still operated by Wilsons & Co, a company dating back to 1737.

They also capture some of the major historical events in the neighbourhood, like the damage caused by the Sheffield Blitz in December 1940, along with popular community events such as the Sharrow Lantern Carnival.

The photos date from the early 1900s all the way up to the 1990s and noughties, showing the shops, restaurants and takeaways England and Manchester City Star Kyle Walker might have visited when he was growing up in the area then.

Our retro photo gallery also features well-known community figures from throughout the decades, from restaurateurs to headteachers and lollipop ladies.

Do these photos bring back any memories for you? Are there any lost shops or buildings you recognise?

1 . Methodist chapel Methodist New Connexion Chapel, Sharrow Lane, at the junction of Wostenholme Road, pictured some time between 1900 and 1919 Photo: Picture Sheffield/G. Bagshaw and Sons Photo Sales

2 . Snuff mill Sharrow Snuff Mill, Wilsons and Co, off Sharrow Vale Road, beside the River Porter, some time between 1900 and 1919 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Hunter's Bar Tram No. 176, on Ecclesall Road at Hunter's Bar, with Sheffield Banking Co on the corner and Points Boys Shelter to the right, in 1904 Photo: Picture Sheffield/G Bagshaw and Sons Photo Sales