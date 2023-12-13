"The Moor was a blazing inferno with the black skeletons of trams silhouetted against the flames"

It's the anniversary of the Sheffield Blitz on December 12th and a newly re-published book brings those horrific events of 1940 back to life.

'Forgotten Memories From A Forgotten Blitz' that always stayed with me.

Joyce Spurr's story appears in Neil Anderson's 'Forgotten Memories From A Forgotten Blitz'.

She was working in the reference library on Surrey Street when the sirens rang out at 7pm on December 12th, 1940.

She remembered: "We led the public down to the Library Theatre, which was sandbagged as an official shelter. It was absolutely full but people still kept coming in.

"Me and one of the janitors had to keep going upstairs to make sure that no incendiary bombs had taken hold on the upper floors. There were frightening crashes and bangs, and the building shook. Some of the noise was from anti-aircraft guns. The sky outside was red from fires of the burning buildings.

“When the ‘all clear’ sounded, and we came out, the Air Raid Wardens directed us round a huge crater in which was an unexploded bomb. It was at the corner of Surrey Street and Tudor Street, just alongside the corner of the library, so we had a lucky escape.

“I had to walk home to Woodseats. When I saw The Moor, I was appalled, as it was a blazing inferno with the black skeletons of trams silhouetted against the flames. The image remained with me for the rest of my life."

Scores of people recounted their experience in the Sheffield Blitz for the book. These were stories of ordinary people who lived through extraordinary times.

Their stories - alongside amazing pictures - make up ‘Forgotten Memories From A Forgotten Blitz’ which is back in print for a limited time. You can check out the book here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/forgotten-memories-from-a-forgotten-blitz

1 . High Street Damage to buildings on High Street during the Sheffield Blitz Photo: Neil Anderson Photo Sales

2 . Destruction Damage to High Street during the Sheffield Blitz Photo: Neil Anderson Photo Sales

3 . Blitz damage Damage to homes during the Sheffield Blitz Photo: Neil Anderson Photo Sales