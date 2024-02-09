News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 27 epic photos of noughties nights out at Kingdom, Republic and Bar Matrix

Many happy memories were forged at these popular nightspots, which have all long since closed

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 9th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

It was the decade which gave us the first iPhone, Facebook and the Nintendo Wii.

But for all the technological advances of the noughties, the art of enjoying a great night out did not change.

For many people in Sheffield during the early 2000s, that meant heading to Kingdom or The Republic nightclubs, or to Bar Matrix.

This retro photo gallery captures happy times at those popular nightspots, all of which have long since been lost, during that era.

Bar Matrix was on Charter Square, in Sheffield city centre, across the road from the back of Debenhams, under the Telephone House tower. It would later become Nylon.

The Republic opened in the 1990s at a former steelworks on Matilda Street and earned legendary status as the home of the pioneering Gatecrasher nightclub before burning down in 2007.

Kingdom nightclub was on Barker's Pool in Sheffield city centre, at the site of the old Odeon cinema and Gaumont picture house, with the building currently undergoing a major renovation.

Do you have happy memories of nights out at any of these popular nightspots, or all three?

Sarah, Kym and Linda at Sheffield's Kingdom nightclub

1. Happy times

Sarah, Kym and Linda at Sheffield's Kingdom nightclub Photo: Jon Enoch

Andy Thorpe, Abbas Arenzoo, Alan Monkhouse and 'Lenny' at Matrix in Sheffield city centre on February 15, 2002

2. Pose

Andy Thorpe, Abbas Arenzoo, Alan Monkhouse and 'Lenny' at Matrix in Sheffield city centre on February 15, 2002 Photo: Jon Enoch

Beccy Highman, Janet Parker and Nicki Gripton at Kingdom nightclub

3. All smiles

Beccy Highman, Janet Parker and Nicki Gripton at Kingdom nightclub Photo: Jon Enoch

Darren Sissens and Claire Buccieri at Matrix in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, February 15, 2002

4. Happy times

Darren Sissens and Claire Buccieri at Matrix in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, February 15, 2002 Photo: Jon Enoch

