Sheffield retro: 23 evocative photos to remind you of life in 1985 including lost nightclub and 'haunted' pub
It was a time of great upheaval, with the miners strike still raging, a famous Sheffield landmark being razed and an unexploded bomb sparking a mass evacuation.
These photos from The Star's archives will transport you back to Sheffield in 1985, showing the highs and lows of life 38 years ago, when the city and the fashions of the day were very different.
The retro photo gallery includes images of the various protests taking place that year, crowds gathering to see the Christmas lights being switched on and the demolition of the Gaumont Cinema at Barker's Pool.
The old Romeo's & Juliet's nightclub, queues outside Debenhams, a mystery at a 'haunted' Sheffield pub and Brownies taking part in a sponsored Fruit Pastilles suck are among the other pictures capturing 80s life in all its glory.
What is your best memory from the 80s, and can you spot anyone you recognise in these photos?