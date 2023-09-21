These photos show the clubs as they used to look and capture clubbers on the dancefloor and some of the characters who ran the much-missed venues

They may be long-closed, but these lost Sheffield nightclubs will live long in the memories of those who danced the night away there.

Whether it was the place you met the love of your life, the venue which helped you find your dancing feet or simply somwhere to let your hair down with friends during your student days, all these clubs mean something special to those who filled their dance floors.

This retro photo gallery shows some of Sheffield's most popular nightclubs of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, including the people who drank and danced the night away there and the characters who ran them.

The Limit, Roxy, Cairos, Republic, Josephines and Embrace are just some of the venues pictured which have since closed. Some ran for years while others were relatively short-lived.

You might recognise someone you know in these photos, which will hopefully take readers of a certain age back to their clubbing days and have you humming the tune which was guaranteed to get you on your feet.

1 . Cairos Cairo Jax, better known as Cairos, was located on Bank Street, Sheffield, and was hugely popular in the 1980s and 1990s. It was split into two halves, one playing pop music and the other soul. It was previously Romeo's and Juliet's nightclub. Photo: Submitted Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2 . Silks Silks nightclub, on Bank Street, Sheffield city centre, in June 1986 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . The Limit The Limit nightclub on West Street, Sheffield, is pictured here in September 1981. It is where Pulp's Jarvis Cocker says he learnt how to dance. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales