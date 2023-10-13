Sheffield retro: 22 photos capturing city life back in 1988, including Sinatra's nightclub
This retro photo gallery includes a much-missed Sheffield nightclub, a meeting of two Sheffield legends at Bramall Lane, and the creation of a world record-breaking Yorkshire pudding.
It was a momentous year for Sheffield, with work beginning on Meadowhall as another shopping centre, Crystal Peaks, opened to the public.
1988 was also the year construction of Ponds Forge leisure complex got underway, leading to an unexpected discovery, and Steve Davis clinched his fifth World Snooker Championship title at the Crucible.
Thirty-five years later, Meadowhall, which cost £250 million to build and became the UK's second largest shopping centre in the UK when it opened in September 1990, is still going strong. But across Sheffield much has changed, as these nostalgic pictures show.