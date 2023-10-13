This retro photo gallery includes a much-missed Sheffield nightclub, a meeting of two Sheffield legends at Bramall Lane, and the creation of a world record-breaking Yorkshire pudding.

It was a momentous year for Sheffield, with work beginning on Meadowhall as another shopping centre, Crystal Peaks, opened to the public.

1988 was also the year construction of Ponds Forge leisure complex got underway, leading to an unexpected discovery, and Steve Davis clinched his fifth World Snooker Championship title at the Crucible.

We've delved into the archives to bring you the nostalgic images in this retro photo gallery, which also include a much-missed Sheffield nightclub, a meeting of two Sheffield legends at Bramall Lane, and the creation of a world record-breaking Yorkshire pudding.

Thirty-five years later, Meadowhall, which cost £250 million to build and became the UK's second largest shopping centre in the UK when it opened in September 1990, is still going strong. But across Sheffield much has changed, as these nostalgic pictures show.

1 . Big discovery A giant anvil is rediscovered while digging out the site for Sheffield's new Ponds Forge swimming pool in August 1988

2 . Old Queens Head Christine Smith, landlady of the Old Queens Head pub, Pond Hill, Sheffield, on December 1, 1988

3 . Farewell Firefighters on parade at the station on Division Street, Sheffield, for the last time, in February 1988. The old fire station is now home to the Bungalows & Bears bar