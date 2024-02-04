News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 21 photos showing DJs of the 90s and 2000s, featuring Kingdom and Bed nightclubs

They are pictured in the DJ booth, in the studio and out and about around the city

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 4th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

These are the DJs who kept the records spinning and the dance floor heaving in Sheffield during the 1990s and 2000s.

They are pictured in the DJ booths of some of the top clubs from that era, including Kingdom and Bed.

Our retro photo gallery also shows radio DJs, including a number from Hallam FM, both in the studio and out and about around the city.

DJs can be seen too providing the entertainment at legendary venues from the 90s and noughties, such as the old Baldwin's Omega restaurant and Meadowhall's Oasis dining quarter.

How many of these DJs do you remember and do any of the photos bring back happy memories of your clubbing days?

Two of Bed's DJs pose for the camera at the club on London Road, Sheffield, in 2003

1. Bed

Two of Bed's DJs pose for the camera at the club on London Road, Sheffield, in 2003 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Pictured at Zero (Turbulence night) in 2004 is Turbulence DJ & promoter James

2. Turbulence at Zero

Pictured at Zero (Turbulence night) in 2004 is Turbulence DJ & promoter James Photo: Cher Permaul

Hypnotist Paul McKenna takes over the hotseat from DJ Matt McKay at Hallam FM in May 2004

3. Paul McKenna

Hypnotist Paul McKenna takes over the hotseat from DJ Matt McKay at Hallam FM in May 2004 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

DJ Fleece at Sheffield's Kingdom nightclub in 2004

4. Kingdom

DJ Fleece at Sheffield's Kingdom nightclub in 2004 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

