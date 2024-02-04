These are the DJs who kept the records spinning and the dance floor heaving in Sheffield during the 1990s and 2000s.

They are pictured in the DJ booths of some of the top clubs from that era, including Kingdom and Bed.

Our retro photo gallery also shows radio DJs, including a number from Hallam FM, both in the studio and out and about around the city.

DJs can be seen too providing the entertainment at legendary venues from the 90s and noughties, such as the old Baldwin's Omega restaurant and Meadowhall's Oasis dining quarter.

How many of these DJs do you remember and do any of the photos bring back happy memories of your clubbing days?

1 . Bed Two of Bed's DJs pose for the camera at the club on London Road, Sheffield, in 2003 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2 . Turbulence at Zero Pictured at Zero (Turbulence night) in 2004 is Turbulence DJ & promoter James Photo: Cher Permaul

3 . Paul McKenna Hypnotist Paul McKenna takes over the hotseat from DJ Matt McKay at Hallam FM in May 2004 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers