Sheffield retro: 21 nostalgic photos looking back at Meadowhall's Oasis food hall in the 90s and noughties

Published 23rd Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

The Oasis dining quarter at Meadowhall in Sheffield has been a place for shoppers to relax and refuel for since the mall opened in 1990.

But it has changed a lot since the 1990s and 2000s, when it boasted a huge screen playing music videos and live TV, from Coronation Street to big matches.

That big screen disappeared when the food court underwent a £7 million redevelopment in 2011.

These retro photos from the 90s and noughties show how the Oasis dining quarter looked back then. Several old restaurants like Rock Island Diner and Ma Potter's feature, as do big events like fans cheering on England against Denmark in the 2002 World Cup.

The spectacular 10th anniversary celebrations, The Star's Superkids competitions and other contests hosted at Oasis, including a touch the car challenge to win a Peugeot, can also be seen in this nostalgic look back at Meadowhall's early years.

Visitors to the Oasis dining quarter at Meadowhall see England captain David Beckham on the big screen before the World Cup match against Denmark on June 15, 2002

Visitors to the Oasis dining quarter at Meadowhall see England captain David Beckham on the big screen before the World Cup match against Denmark on June 15, 2002

Ma Potter's Chargrill restaurant, upstairs at Meadowhall's Oasis dining quarter, in 2001

Ma Potter's Chargrill restaurant, upstairs at Meadowhall's Oasis dining quarter, in 2001

The Three Amigos Mexican Cantina, at Meadowhall's Oasis dining quarter, in 1997

The Three Amigos Mexican Cantina, at Meadowhall's Oasis dining quarter, in 1997

Christmas decorations at Meadowhall's Oasis dining quarter in 1999

Christmas decorations at Meadowhall's Oasis dining quarter in 1999

