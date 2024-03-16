These nostalgic photos capture some of the top spots in Sheffield for partying during the 1960s and 70s.

The nightclubs, working men's clubs and social clubs pictured in this retro gallery were at the heart of the city's buzzing nightlife during the era.

They include the King Mojo Club, run by Peter Stringfellow, which had a big influence despite only running for a relatively short time, along with the Fiesta nightclub and Tiffany's on London Road.

Some of the images show the buildings, which in many cases have been demolished or dramatically transformed in the intervening decades.

Others offer a peek inside the clubs, giving a sense of the excitement on opening night at the Cavendish, the thrill of a night out at the Penny Farthing Club and the glamour of Craywood Gaming Club.

Other clubs featured include Highway 61 Soul Club, on London Road, Attercliffe Victory Club and the Heartbeat Club at the old Silver Blades Ice Rink on Queens Road.

How many of these clubs do you remember and did you enjoy any unforgettable nights there?

Penny Farthing Requests for the DJ at the Penny Farthing Discotheque Club, on Eyre Street, Sheffield, in February 1966

Cavendish The Cavendish Club, on Bank Street, Sheffield city centre, in July 1969

Tiffany's Tiffany's nightclub, at the junction of London Road and Boston Street, Sheffield, in February 1977