These pictures capture happy memories of nights out in Sheffield during the noughties

These photos show party animals at two of Sheffield's most popular bars of the noughties, RSVP and Reflex.

RSVP was located on the corner of Cambridge Street and Division Street, in what is today home to Yates.

Reflex, an 80s-themed bar and nightclub, was found the other side of Sheffield City Hall, where Slug & Lettuce is today. It closed in 2019.

These photos taken at both venues 20 years ago in 2003 capture happy memories of nights out in Sheffield during the noughties.

Do you remember RSVP and Reflex, and do you recognise any of the faces pictured in this retro photo gallery?

1 . RSVP At Sheffield's RSVP bar in 2003 are Hannah Mitchelmore, Georgina Warwick, Vicki Breeden and Catherine Prior Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Big smiles Pictured at the Reflex 80s Bar in Sheffield city centre in 2003 are Becky Simpson, Rachael Pagdin and Gaynor Slingsby Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Big night out Stacey Scard and Teela Fermin at RSVP on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, in 2003 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales