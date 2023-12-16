Sheffield retro: 18 joyous photos from Sheffield's Reflex and RSVP bars in 2003
These photos show party animals at two of Sheffield's most popular bars of the noughties, RSVP and Reflex.
RSVP was located on the corner of Cambridge Street and Division Street, in what is today home to Yates.
Reflex, an 80s-themed bar and nightclub, was found the other side of Sheffield City Hall, where Slug & Lettuce is today. It closed in 2019.
These photos taken at both venues 20 years ago in 2003 capture happy memories of nights out in Sheffield during the noughties.
Do you remember RSVP and Reflex, and do you recognise any of the faces pictured in this retro photo gallery?