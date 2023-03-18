3 . Josephine's nightclub, on Barker's Pool, Sheffield

Pictured are revellers on a packed dance floor at the former Josephine's nightclub, on Barker's Pool, Sheffield, which was a popular nightspot for pop music lovers during the 80s and 90s. It is well-remembered for boasting the smartest of toilets where fragrances and aftershaves were freely available. Many will also remember the warm welcome they would always receive from one of Sheffield's most famous doormen who was affectionately known as 'Lurch' after the very tall butler in the TV show The Addams Family. Photo: Submitted