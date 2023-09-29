Pubs, cinemas, schools, shops and churches are among the much-missed buildings pictured before they were lost for good

Sheffield is constantly evolving and while it's hard to picture the city without certain landmarks, nothing lasts forever.

The Hole in the Road and Tinsley towers are two of the best-known buildings to have disappeared from the city's landscape in living memory.

We've looked back to bring you these photos of other well-known buildings which have been lost over the years, including pubs, cinemas, schools and shops. Many are pictured shortly before they were demolished and in many cases replaced with housing.

All the images in this retro photo gallery are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Classic Cinema The Classic Cinema, on Fitzalan Square, Sheffield city centre, in November 1982. It was badly damaged by fire on November 24, 1984 and was later demolished. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Norton Lees Parish Hall Norton Lees Parish Hall, on Norton Lees Road at the junction with Cliffe Field Road, pictured in 2004. It was demolished in May 2005. Photo: Picture Sheffield/David Bocking/SLAI

The Bridge Inn The Bridge Inn, on Meadowhall Road, Brightside, pictured in September 2005. It was demolished in 2007. Photo: Picture Sheffield/David Bocking/SLAI