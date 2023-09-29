Sheffield retro: 17 photos showing well-known landmarks which have been demolished over the years
Pubs, cinemas, schools, shops and churches are among the much-missed buildings pictured before they were lost for good
Sheffield is constantly evolving and while it's hard to picture the city without certain landmarks, nothing lasts forever.
The Hole in the Road and Tinsley towers are two of the best-known buildings to have disappeared from the city's landscape in living memory.
We've looked back to bring you these photos of other well-known buildings which have been lost over the years, including pubs, cinemas, schools and shops. Many are pictured shortly before they were demolished and in many cases replaced with housing.
All the images in this retro photo gallery are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.