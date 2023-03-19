News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 21 incredible photos showing how Tinsley has changed, including old cooling towers

These black and white photos show just how much this popular Sheffield suburb has changed over the years.

By Jane Salt
Published 19th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

Today we look back at the life and times of the people of Tinsley, with this retro photo gallery capturing its famous cooling towers, trams on the scrapheap and Tinsley Picture Palace. How many of these landmarks and events, captured for posterity in The Star’s archives, do you remember?

Workers in the roll turning department at Tinsley Rolling Mills in 1963

1. Rolling Mills

Workers in the roll turning department at Tinsley Rolling Mills in 1963 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A view of Tinsley cooling towers, Sheffield, in December 1979

2. Towers

A view of Tinsley cooling towers, Sheffield, in December 1979 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Tinsley, Sheffield, in the 1960s

3. View

Tinsley, Sheffield, in the 1960s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Tinsley Marshalling Yards rail strike in the 1980s

4. Strike

Tinsley Marshalling Yards rail strike in the 1980s Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Sheffield