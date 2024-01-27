Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, based in North Anston, is currently looking after eight super-cute dogs and pups ready to head to their forever homes.
There's bulldogs, lurchers, pomeranians and greyhounds - all of which would benefit from a loving home.
Take a look through the gallery below and let yourself fall in love.
1. Dougie, Collie x Labrador Crossbreed
Dougie is a bright, young and energetic boy who will often be out and about with our volunteers on adventures. He has made some friends since arriving (and is particularly fond of labradors) he will need continued socialising when in his new home. He loves toys and has been running with his favourite volunteer on weekends! He could live with older teens + and will need access to walks away from busy roads as he is not confident around traffic. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
2. Lola, French Bulldog
Lola is currently in a foster home but available for adoption. Lola is sensitive to some people and should live in a home with limited visitors. She is very loving to people she knows loves to be pampered with cuddles on the furniture. She loves her toys (especially footballs) and will entertain herself all day long. As Lola is under the medical care of our Veterinary Team she should live within a commutable distance to Thornberry – she does very well on pain relief and does only require limited exercise (but loads of love) and will need a secure private garden for toileting and playtime. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
3. Barry, English Bulldog
Barry is a big boisterous bulldog who had arrived needing emergency life saving surgery to assist with his breathing. This has left Barry understandable nervous and he would benefit from a family who can meet him several times to win his trust and love. He is much more comfortable now and enjoys playtime and walks – adopters should be familiar with bulldogs, their temperament and health requirements. He is very boisterous with other dogs and could have regular playful friends / a walking group. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary
4. Albus, Lurcher Crossbreed
Albus is a boisterous young boy who would benefit from a home who can continue his training. He is crate trained and good with his house training! He is very social and would enjoy the company of another dog (although this is not essential providing he has lots of friends). He is best suited to a home with older teens + and a family familiar with lurchers and their goofy ways. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary