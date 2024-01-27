2 . Lola, French Bulldog

Lola is currently in a foster home but available for adoption. Lola is sensitive to some people and should live in a home with limited visitors. She is very loving to people she knows loves to be pampered with cuddles on the furniture. She loves her toys (especially footballs) and will entertain herself all day long. As Lola is under the medical care of our Veterinary Team she should live within a commutable distance to Thornberry – she does very well on pain relief and does only require limited exercise (but loads of love) and will need a secure private garden for toileting and playtime. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary