Sheffield police station evacuated

A Sheffield police station was evacuated because of safety concerns over a fuel leak.

Attercliffe Police Station was evacuated last Friday when a leak at fuel pumps for police vehicles was detected.

Repairs were carried out and staff were allowed back inside, but yesterday staff in part of the station were asked to ‘temporarily relocate’.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “The station remains functional and operational with some staff, such as command team members, temporarily working from an alternative station.”