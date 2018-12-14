Man to be sentenced for fatal stabbing in Sheffield

Have your say

A man is to be sentenced today over a fatal stabbing in Sheffield.

Ryan Jowle, aged 19, was stabbed on Tannery Close, Woodhouse, on Tuesday, May 22 and died in hospital in the early hours of the following morning.

Frank Kiongazi, 23, of Morland Road, Gleadless Valley, denied murder but admitted manslaughter during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court last month.

He has been in custody ahead of his sentencing today.

A post-mortem examination found that Mr Jowle died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Kiongazi was also treated at hospital for serious stab injuries to his arms, back and face.

