Sheffield police officer charged with assault after football fan is injured ahead of game

A Sheffield police officer has been charged with assault after a football fan was injured ahead of a game in the city.

PC Liam Stewart is due to appear at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after being charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The police officer was investigated following an incident on August 8 last year in which an 18-year-old man sustained facial injuries.

The IOPC said the injured man ‘had come into contact with the police’ and was arrested before Sheffield Wednesday played Chesterfield in a League Cup fixture that night.

In a statement, the watchdog added: “We completed our investigation in February this year and referred our findings and a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service for their consideration.

“PC Stewart was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and he will appear at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 28.



“We also shared our investigation report with South Yorkshire Police, who agreed that PC Stewart has a case to answer for gross misconduct.

“A date for a misconduct hearing is yet to be confirmed.”