Police hunt launched for missing Doncaster sex offender

A police hunt is under way for a missing sex offender from Doncaster.

Christopher Clinton Wilkinson is wanted for failing to attend court and breaching his Sex Offender Notification Requirements.

Christopher Clinton Wilkinson



CRIME: South Yorkshire has ONE police officer for every 567 residents



The 43-year-old is required to inform South Yorkshire Police of any change of address as part of the of the sex offender register requirements.

COURT: Men due in court over murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss



Wilkinson, originally from Doncaster, was jailed for an offence of voyeurism in 2017.

Earlier this year he was remanded in custody for failing to comply with his notification requirements and upon his release failed to notify the police of his address again within three days, as is required.

INVESTIGATION: Police watchdog probe into death crash in Sheffield continues

Wilkinson has now been missing since August but details have only been released today.

He is known to frequent Doncaster town centre, Conisbrough and areas close to Bawtry Road and Tickhill Road.



Detective Sergeant Christopher Allott, said: “Wilkinson is fully aware of the requirements of the order and that we are actively looking to find and speak to him.



“Despite that, in late August this year, he failed to notify us of his address status. We need anyone who has seen him recently, or who knows where he is to contact us immediately.



“It is vital we know where he is and where he is staying.”



Wilkinson is 5ft 8ins tall, slim, with light brown hair and missing front teeth.

He also has two distinctive tattoos on his left arm - one of a fish and the other of the yin and yang symbol.



DS Allott added: “We believe that Wilkinson is still in the Doncaster area and we know he has strong links with Doncaster’s homeless community.



“It’s really important that anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently gets in touch with us so we can find him.



“If you see Wilkinson, please do not approach him but instead call 999.”

Anyone with other information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 81 of November 26.