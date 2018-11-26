Man jailed for breaking into Rotherham supermarket

A man has been jailed for two years for breaking into a Rotherham supermarket and stealing cigarettes.

Thomas Birbeck, aged 33, broke into the Co-op on Woodhouse Green, Thurcroft in June and escaped with cigarettes.

Birbeck, formerly of Oldcoates Close, Dinnington, pleaded guilty to burglary during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Aneela Khalil-Khan said: “I am pleased that Birbeck is now behind bars and he has pleaded guilty to this crime.

“Burglary has such a significant impact on communities, whether it happens in someone’s home or their business it can be devastating.

“Our officers worked quickly to identify Birbeck and we were able to charge him last month. I hope the community of Rotherham is reassured by the swift action taken to get this individual before the courts and sentenced for his crime.”