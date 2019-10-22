Sheffield Parkway smash causes chaos for motorists as tailback stretches to motorway
Motorists are stuck in queues stretching back to the M1 after a collision on the Sheffield Parkway this morning.
Emergency services were alerted to the smash close to Nunnery Square on the inbound carriageway at around 8am and said four vehicles were involved, including a taxi.
COURT: 'I'm lucky to be alive' - victim tells court, as Sheffield man who subjected her to horrific beating and 'left her for dead' is jailed
South Yorkshire Police said a woman is believed to have suffered a medical episode behind the wheel before colliding with three other vehicles.
Paramedics and police officers are currently at the scene and all lanes are currently blocked.
A witness said a an Uber taxi and a Honda were involved and for a time a woman was trapped in her car.
He said her driver's side front wheel was ‘almost ripped off’ in the collision.
South Yorkshire Police said no serious injuries have been reported.