Sheffield Parkway: Multi-vehicle crash on major Sheffield road causes partial closure & queuing traffic
One of Sheffield’s busiest roads is blocked this evening, resulting in queueing traffic, following a multi-vehicle crash.
The collision took place on Sheffield Parkway earlier this evening (Wednesday, December 18, 2024), with disruption first reported at around 5pm.
Reports suggest a section of the Parkway is partially blocked, following the collision.
“Queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A57 Sheffield Parkway Eastbound from A61 Derek Dooley Way to Parkway Avenue,” information from the AA states.
Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for further information.
More details to follow.
