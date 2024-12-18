Upperthorpe: Shots fired in Sheffield neighbourhood prompting police investigation & large cordon

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 15:22 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 15:25 BST

Armed officers have been sent out to a Sheffield neighbourhood, after reports of gunfire.

Shots were reportedly fired in and around Oxford Street, Upperthorpe last night (Tuesday, December 17, 2024).

A police cordon has been in place nearby for most of today, and further details were released a few moments ago.

A police cordon has been in place in Upperthorpe for most of today (December 18, 2024)A police cordon has been in place in Upperthorpe for most of today (December 18, 2024)
A police cordon has been in place in Upperthorpe for most of today (December 18, 2024) | Alastair Ulke

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.17pm yesterday (Tuesday, December 17, 2024) we responded to reports that gunshots had been heard.

“Armed officers attended, supported by the National Police Air Service, and evidence consistent with a firearms discharge was found.

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, and officers are working hard to identify suspects.

“A scene was established on Oxford Street while our officers sought to collect further forensic evidence. This has now been stood down.

“Our officers are also conducting house to house calls and checking CCTV in the local area as part of their enquiries, and will be carrying out additional patrols in the surrounding area in the coming days.”

As the investigation continues, police are now appealing for witnesses, or anyone who has relevant information, photographic or video footage that could help officers with their enquiries to come forward.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, from the force’s armed crime team, said: “When a firearm is discharged, it rightly causes great concern for the community.

“We will not tolerate gun crime here in South Yorkshire.

“Fortunately, no-one was harmed in the incident last night, but this is not always the case, which is why it is so important that we respond robustly to all reports of firearm discharges.

“Our investigation continues at pace, and it is vital that we have the public’s support as enquiries are carried out.

“If you were in the Oxford Street area around the time of the shooting yesterday, please check your dashcam, doorbell, or CCTV footage, and contact us if you see anything that could help our investigation no matter how small you may think it is.

“We rely on you, the pubic, as our eyes and ears and the information you provide can help us make the streets of South Yorkshire a safe place for all.”

Anyone who believes they can help is asked to get in touch with police by calling us them on 101.

You can also get in touch with us through their online reporting portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

Please quote incident number 1007 of December 18, 2024.

If you have video footage, you can submit this here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-for-information-witnesses-and-footage-following-firearms-discharge-in-sheffield

Some people may wish to submit information anonymously.

To do this, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or get in touch online by filling out a secure form on crimestoppers-uk.org.

