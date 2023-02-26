A young woman is critically ill in hospital after a taxi was struck in a Sheffield hit-and-run in the early hours of today.

She was among four people injured in the incident which led to the closure of Sheffield Parkway for much of today while emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the incident.

Police were called at 1.24am this morning and found a collision had taken place between a blue Mercedes GLA and a stationary taxi on the carriageway into the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Four people were taken to hospital. A woman in her twenties remains in hospital in a critical condition. It is understood that the driver of the Mercedes fled the scene prior to police arrival. Enquiries are ongoing to locate them. The Parkway remained partly closed until around lunchtime while officers carried out their work but has now reopened.”

A young woman is in a critical condition in hospital after ‘hit and run’ on taxi on Sheffield Parkway in the early hours. File picture shows an ambulance

Police have now appealed for information to help them piece together what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to pass information to police via their live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. They ask that people quote incident number 55 of 26 February 2023 when you get in touch. You can access the online portal by logging onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad