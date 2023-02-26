Police have been issuing updates for motorists after they were forced to help temporarily close off The Sheffield Parkway following a serious road traffic accident.

At midday, on Sunday, the road was still reported to be closed for accident investigation work between Parkway Avenue to the Derek Dooley Way.

South Yorkshire Police has not yet released or confirmed any details of the accident but a social media report from a concerned witness suggests that the collision had involved two people who had needed to be pulled out of a burning vehicle.

Another person on social media has indicated that the collision was on The Sheffield Parkway beyond the Manor Oaks turn-off and before the turn-off to Parkway markets which is down to one lane for motorists taking them off the carriageway at the Manor Oaks turn-off.

Motorists were still being encouraged to seek out alternate routes until the road can be safely reopened as police continued with an investigation and with re-directing traffic.

A police spokesman said: “The Sheffield Parkway remains partly closed this morning due to an earlier collision. It is closed into the city from Manor Lane to Derek Dooley Way, and out of the city from Derek Dooley Way to the Parkway Markets turn off. Please avoid the area and plan your routes accordingly.”

