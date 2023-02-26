Sheffield Parkway had to be closed after a serious road traffic collision

The dual carriageway was closed in both directions from 1.45am, on Sunday, February 26, to the A61 Derek Dooley Way, in Sheffield, following a serious accident in the city centre.
Around 9.30am, on Sunday, the road was still reported to be closed for accident investigation work between Parkway Avenue to the Derek Dooley Way.
The closure was put in place following the serious accident on the westbound side which was first reported at 1.45am.
Traffic reports have confirmed that the A57 Parkway Sheffield closure was put in place to allow for accident investigation work from Parkway Avenue to the Derek Dooley Way following a serious accident on the Westbound side towards the city centre.
Motorists were being encouraged to seek out alternate routes until the road can be safely reopened.