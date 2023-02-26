Sheffield Parkway had to be closed after a serious road traffic collision

Motorists have been warned that the Sheffield Parkway A57 had to be closed in both directions following a serious accident in the city centre.

The dual carriageway was closed in both directions from 1.45am, on Sunday, February 26, to the A61 Derek Dooley Way, in Sheffield, following a serious accident in the city centre.

Around 9.30am, on Sunday, the road was still reported to be closed for accident investigation work between Parkway Avenue to the Derek Dooley Way.

The closure was put in place following the serious accident on the westbound side which was first reported at 1.45am.

The Sheffield Parkway A57 carriageway, pictured, had to be closed up to the A64 Derek Dooley Way after a serious road traffic collision in Sheffield city centre.

