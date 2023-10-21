Sheffield's contribution to the world of music cannot be overestimated.

The city has given the world some huge bands and artists, from Joe Cocker to the Arctic Monkeys, via the Human League and Def Leppard.

It's also played a big role in the rise of trance music, with some legendary DJs making their mark in Sheffield, not least at the famous Gatecrasher nightclub during the late 90s and noughties.

But the city's not always been great at banging the drum about its musical prowess, save for the short-lived National Centre for Popular Music, which opened in 1999 and lasted less than 18 months before the distinctive stainless steel-coated 'drums' were transformed into Hallam University’s students' union.

Nick Simmonite, landlord at the Frog & Parrot pub, on Sheffield's Division Street, where the Arctic Monkeys drank as teenagers and which features in the artwork for their debut album, is one person who believes the city needs to make more of its musical heritage.

He told The Star Sheffield should be 'shouting from the rooftops about this wonderful musical legacy' - starting with the creation of a musical heritage trail.

With that in mind, The Star has put together a Sheffield music trail of its own - a pilgrimage of sorts for music lovers to visit the seminal venues around the city where acts like the Arctic Monkeys, Pulp and even Londoners The Clash played their first gigs, or where they sought inspiration for their greatest hits.

1 . Fagan's pub Fagan's pub, on Broad Lane, in Sheffield city centre, is one of the city's best-known boozers, famous for hosting live music as well as for Pete McKee's mural The Snog, which adorns a side wall. It is the local of the acclaimed musician and former Pulp guitarist, Richard Hawley. And when the old landlords, Tom and Barbara Boulding, retired after 37 years at the helm, the Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helder was among a group of nine investors who stepped in to keep it open. Photo: Dean Atkins

2 . Division Street flats Look up when walking past the indie shops on Sheffield's Division Street and you'll see the window from which Pulp's Jarvis Cocker famously fell in 1985 while showing off his Spider-Man impression to a woman at a party. Jarvis, who was then 22, ended up in hospital with a broken leg and had to use a wheelchair for months. A makeshift plaque on the window of the florists downstairs marks the site. Photo: Robert Cumber

3 . The Leadmill The Leadmill in Sheffield is one of the UK's most legendary music venues. Since opening in 1980, it has hosted countless stars, many before they hit the big time, including the likes of Coldplay, Oasis, Culture Club, The Stone Roses and Arctic Monkeys. A plaque outside denotes how Pulp played one of their earliest gigs there, on August 16, 1980. Before the building became The Leadmill, the Esquire Club, located upstairs, was where a young Joe Cocker, then known as Vance Arnold and working as a gas fitter, cut his teeth before achieving international stardom. Photo: BBC