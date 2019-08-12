Sheffield murder remains unsolved one year after fatal stabbing
The murder of a young man in Sheffield remains unsolved one year after he was stabbed to death.
Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 and he died in hospital four days later.
One year on from the stabbing nobody has yet been charged.
Detectives investigating the murder are keen to trace 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah over the knife attack but despite repeated appeals for information on his whereabouts he has not yet been located.
They believe he could hold vital information about the murder and a £5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest has been offered by Crimestoppers.
Farrah was captured on CCTV turning up at the minor injuries clinic at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries, on the same night that Kavan was stabbed.
Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and has links to the Broomhall area of Sheffield, returned to the hospital the following day but then disappeared from Sheffield.
He is believed to have been injured in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed.
There were eight fatal stabbings in Sheffield last year, with killers behind bars for six of the offences and a trial pending for the seventh – the murder of Fahim Hersi, 22, in an attack outside Cineworld on the Centertainment complex in Attercliffe, last September.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August, 14, 2018.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.