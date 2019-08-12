Mum and son to be sentenced over murder of neighbour in footpath feud in Barnsley
A mother and son are to be sentenced today over the murder of their neighbour in a feud over a footpath in Barnsley.
Scott James Dawson, aged 41, and his mother Carol Dawson, 72, were found guilty of the murder of 48-year-old Gary Dean last week after a five week trial.
Mr Dean was killed in an attack close to his home in Silkstone Common, Barnsley, in September last year.
South Yorkshire Police said he was shot with an air rifle and battered with rocks and a large branch during a ‘prolonged, vicious assault’.
Mr Dean had been involved in a long-running dispute with the Dawsons over a footpath on their land, which was close to his home.
Police officers were called a number of times from December 2016, with both parties making numerous allegations of theft, damage and nuisance against one another.
The Dawsons secured a restraining order against Mr Dean after they complained to the police about him, claiming he was damaging their property.
A ‘stay away’ sign was posted on a stile leading to the path across their land, jurors heard.
During the dispute, several offenders attacked Mr Dean and his wife, Caroline, in their own home and their property was daubed with offensive graffiti.
Mrs Dean said the couple were terrorised in the run up to the murder.Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton described Mr Dean’s death as ‘a completely senseless loss of life that shocked the local community’.
He said his killers told a ‘web of lies’ in an attempt to blame others for the murder.
Scott Dawson, formerly of Allotts Court, Barnsley, and Carol Dawson, formerly of Stonewood Grove, Barnsley, were remanded in custody after they were found guilty last week.
They are to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court later today.