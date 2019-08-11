Arsonists spray clothes before setting them alight at Matalan store in South Yorkshire
Arsonists sprayed clothes with an aerosol can before setting them alight at a Matalan store in South Yorkshire.
The bizarre attack happened at a branch in Wheatley, Doncaster, on Friday afternoon.
Police say it caused ‘significant’ damage but thankfully no staff or shoppers were injured in the blaze.
A group of people, one of whom was on a bike, reportedly entered the store at around 3.45pm that day.
They sprayed a number of items of clothing with the aerosol can and used a lighter to set them on fire before leaving the store.
Officers have appealed for anyone who was in the store at the time and witnessed what happened to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 643 of August 9, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.