Police are hoping to locate Trina, who was last seen arriving at Sheffield Station by train around 9.30pm, and is expected to still be in the city.

Officers have said they are becoming “increasingly concerned for Trina’s welfare” and are looking to hear from anybody who may have seen her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trina, aged 41. Trina was seen arriving into Sheffield Station by train at around 9.30pm yesterday (August 8)

She is Asian, around 5ft 6ins and has a slim build. Her hair is dyed dark red and she is currently wearing black jogging bottoms and a red vest top, with a black handbag. She also has a number of carrier bags with her.

More Police: No arrests made during armed police raid in Sheffield neighbourhood

Anyone who may have seen Trina or may know her whereabouts should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 995 of August 8, 2022.