Residents in Woodhouse watched in alarm on Friday afternoon (August 5) when machine-gun totting officers took over Water Slacks Drive at 4pm.

It led to rumours in community Facebook groups that a ‘hostage situation’ was underway.

Armed officers were deployed to Water Slacks Drive in woodhouse at around 4pm on August 5 as part of an arrest warrant for a suspect from Derbyshire.

Now, Derbyshire Police – who carried out the raid – have revealed they did not find who they were after.

A spokesperson for the force said officers arrived on scene in search of a suspect in connection with an ongoing investigation.

But after the armed response – during which, according to neighbours, officers burst into a block of flats – nobody was arrested.

One resident wrote on the Woodhouse S13 Facebook page at around 8pm on the night: “I live across and earlier there was armed police, loads of cars an a dog as well.