Residents in Woodhouse watched in alarm on Friday afternoon (August 5) when machine-gun totting officers took over Water Slacks Drive at 4pm.
It led to rumours in community Facebook groups that a ‘hostage situation’ was underway.
Now, Derbyshire Police – who carried out the raid – have revealed they did not find who they were after.
A spokesperson for the force said officers arrived on scene in search of a suspect in connection with an ongoing investigation.
But after the armed response – during which, according to neighbours, officers burst into a block of flats – nobody was arrested.
One resident wrote on the Woodhouse S13 Facebook page at around 8pm on the night: “I live across and earlier there was armed police, loads of cars an a dog as well.
"They did enter the block of flats across from mine but that’s all I saw.”