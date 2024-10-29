Missing man Scott Sheffield: Tragedy as body found in search for 38-year-old
Scott, aged 38, was last seen in the Walkley area of the city at around 9.30am yesterday morning (Monday, October 28).
Thousands of people have seen and shared a public appeal launched by South Yorkshire Police yesterday, and family and friends searched for him overnight.
Now, SYP has shared that a body has been found and is believed to be the missing 38-year-old.
In a statement published today (October 29), a spokesperson said: “A body has been found in the search for missing Scott.
“While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe this is missing Scott.
“His family have been informed and are being supported by our officers.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”