Sheffield man wanted over kidnap and drug offences remains on the run

A Sheffield man wanted over kidnap and drug offences remains on the run from the police.

Sarkhan Mohammed

Sarkhan Mohammed, aged 29, from Sheffield, is wanted in connection with kidnap and drug offences dating back to May 2018.

He is believed to frequent the Attercliffe, Darnall and Bents Green areas of Sheffield.

Mohammed also has links to Derbyshire, particularly Dronfield and Hathersage.

South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts last month but he has still not been traced.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation number 14/73638/19.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.