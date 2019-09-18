Man suffers fractured jaw in nightclub assault in Sheffield
A man suffered a fractured jaw in a nightclub attack in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 11:41 am
Updated 4 minutes ago
The 20-year-old was on a night out at the Viper Rooms on Carver Street in the city centre when he was assaulted by two men on the lower dance floor.
LATEST: Video footage shows air ambulance at crash scene after motorbike and car collide in Sheffield
A CCTV image has been released of two men who detectives believe could hold vital information, which occurred at around 3am on Sunday, August 18.
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/125344/19.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.