Police issue warning over fake £20 notes circulating in Doncaster
A police warning has been issued about fake £20 notes circulating in Doncaster.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 11:23 am
Updated 12 minutes ago
South Yorkshire Police said there have been a number of counterfeit notes found in Thorne, Moorends, Stainforth, Dunscroft and Kirk Sandal.
The force said: “If you run a business in the area please be extra careful when receiving £20 notes.“These are being used by local people and affecting local businesses.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.