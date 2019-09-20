Sheffield United warns fans its tough stance on troublemakers is set to continue
Sheffield United has warned that its tough stance on troublemakers will continue – as new figures revealed its fans have more banning orders than most clubs in the country.
According to Home Office statistics, released yesterday, there were 54 Sheffield United fans serving football banning orders last season, up from 53 the year before.
Only Birmingham City, Grimsby Town and Newcastle United had more banned fans.
Sheffield United also had the fourth highest number of fans arrested last year – a total of 41, with only Stoke City, Leeds United and Aston Villa with more.
Home Office statistics show there were 1,381 football-related arrests in England and Wales last season, with public disorder and violent disorder the most common offences committed.
There were 1,771 football banning orders in force on August 1, 2019, with fans banned from games for between three and 10 years.
In a statement, Sheffield United said: “Sheffield United is an inclusive family and community orientated club where everyone is made to feel welcome at our Bramall Lane stadium.
“We endeavour to improve on this principle year on year.
“The figures for banning orders indicate that we are wheedling out the troublemakers and, importantly, will continue to do so to protect the reputation of the club and any impact on other fans.
“We will continue to be proactive and will not hesitate to ban individuals who transgress.
“We will continue to communicate strong and clear messages to highlight the fact that we are working closely with police forces across the UK to identify a minority who spoil matches for the majority of supporters, supported by the use of our state-of-the-art CCTV system.”
Supporters wishing to confidentially report any incident can do so by contacting the club at info@sufc.co.uk