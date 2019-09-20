Man hunted over sex assault on train between Sheffield and Nottingham
A man is being hunted over a sexual assault on a train between Sheffield and Nottingham.
The incident reportedly happened on the Manchester Piccadilly to Nottingham service, which also passes through Sheffield, on Friday, August 23, at 8pm.
In a statement, British Transport Police said: “A man is reported to have sat next to the victim and began speaking to her about sexual assault and movies.
“When he stood to leave the service at Nottingham he stroked her face in an inappropriate way. The man then boarded the 9.13pm service from Nottingham to Worksop and left the train when it arrived at Mansfield Town.
“Officers would like to speak to the man in the image who may have information that could help their investigation.
“Anyone who knows him, or who witnessed the incident, or who spoke to him at Nottingham station or on the train before he departed at Mansfield Town is asked to contact BTP. Text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference number 1900072884.
“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”